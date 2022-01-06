Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launched in India at a price starting Rs 24,999

Xiaomi has today launched Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphones in India. The latter comes with India’s first 120W fast charging support that can charge up to 100% in 15 minutes.

Let’s see the series price, specifications, features and more:

Xiaomi 11i Series Price

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has been launched in India in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

The Xiaomi 11i also comes in the same configurations as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The Xiaomi 11i 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB comes at Rs 26,999.

The Xiaomi 11i series will go on sale from January 13. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and retail stores across the country. The Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge come in Purple Mist, Camo Green, Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black colours.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Specifications



Both the phones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there will be a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits of brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a punch hole at the front. They are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

At the rear, the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with a triple-camera setup. This setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide cam with 120-degree FoV ( Field of view) and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i is backed up by a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Both run MIUI 12.5 Enhanced based on Android 11. Xiaomi says that these devices will receive MIUI 13 update in the future.

Furthermore, both the phones will feature dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. Connectivity options will include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Additionally, the phones are IP53 rated and come with a VC liquid cooling system.