Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi Pad 5 unveiled

Xiaomi launched many devices in a global event yesterday, including the Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE and the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi 11T series sports a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Xiaomi 11T costs EUR 499 (approx Rs 43,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 549 (approx Rs 47,700). Xiaomi 11T Pro has a price tag of EUR 649 (approx Rs 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (approx Rs 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (approx Rs 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB trim.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a price of EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Price for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi 11T Series Specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 11T Pro, on the other hand, also has a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display but with a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, both the displays have Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate.

The 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 11T has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro model has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi 11T

Both the smartphones have a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, both of them have a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T series will get 3 years of major Android OS upgrades with 4 years of security patches.

Both ths smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery, but the 11T Pro has 120W fast wired charging support. The 11T charges at 67W. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both smartphones. Further, the phones come with dual speakers and include Dolby Atmos support. The 11T Pro has Harman Kardon tuned speakers.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro shooter. In addition, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. The tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.