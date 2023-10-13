Xbox Starter Bundle announced: What does it include?

Xbox has announced a new starter bundle for those who are buying an Xbox console for the first time. It has been announced in line with the holiday season, so those looking to purchase a new gaming console this season can go for the Xbox Starter Bundle with the Series S console and more.

As the name suggests, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle includes the Xbox Series S console. Microsoft refreshed the Xbox Series S console just last month with a new 1TB model as only a 512GB model was available earlier for the console. However, the bundle includes the 512GB variant of the Xbox Series S.

The bundle also has a wireless controller and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. This subscription includes access to hundreds of games, day-one releases, online multiplayer, and more. On day one, It gives you access to new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Plus, you further get hands-on hundreds of high-quality ​games like Lies of P, Party Animals, and Minecraft Legends.

The Game Pass Ultimate subscription also includes EA Play, giving you access to even more top titles on console, cloud and PC, including series like Madden, Battlefield ​and STAR WARS. Further, buyers get free Perks, including in-game content, consumables, and member discounts on select games and add-ons.

Those interested can buy the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle from Microsoft Stores and participating retailers worldwide starting October 31. The pre-orders for the bundle are already live at participating retailers. It costs $299.99 (approx. Rs 24,900) in the United States.

The Xbox Series S offers features like 1440p Resolution output with a frame rate of 120 frames per second, custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU running at 3.6GHz and 4 Teraflops of Custom AMD RDNA 2 graphics, and more.