PS5 Cloud Game Streaming set to launch later this month; PS Plus Game Catalog for October 2023 announced

Sony announced a while back that it will allow PlayStation 5 (PS5) users to stream games from the cloud and the new feature is now confirmed to rollout later this month. Sony has announced that PS5 Cloud Game Streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members will launch on October 17 in Japan, followed by other regions. Further, the PS Plus Game catalog for this month was also unveiled.

Sony says that starting this month, it will begin launching cloud streaming access for supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Music, as well as supported titles in the PS5 game library that PlayStation Plus Premium members own.

Do note that the feature won’t be available to the subscribers of the tier below the PS Plus premium subscription. Without having to download a game, players will be able to access PS5 game streaming with their PlayStation Plus Premium membership. Further, Sony will make available DLC and add-ons for game streaming – similar to purchases from downloadable games.

Players will be able to stream games on the PS5 in multiple resolutions including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. It will support all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech. Next, players will be able to capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video, which will be downloaded to your Media Gallery on PS5 and also available in the Media Gallery on PS App.

PS5 Cloud Game Streaming: Launch dates, Availability

Sony says that it targets to roll out the PS5 cloud game streaming feature in Japan from October 17, in Europe from October 23, and in North America from October 30. Cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus Premium is currently available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

PS Plus Game Catalog for October 2023

The PS Plus Extra Tier and above, will get 11 new games this month, all of which will join the service on October 17. These titles include Alien: Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Disco Elysium, Eldest Souls, Elite Dangerous, FAR: Changing Tides, Gotham Knights, Gungrave GORE, Outlast 2, Roki, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

All these games are playable on PS4 and on PS5 via backward compatibility. However, there’s one exception of Gotham Knights which won’t be available for PS4.

Aside from these, there are four more titles that will be available only to the PS Plus Premium subscribers from October 17, such as Tekken 6, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, Ape Escape Academy, and IQ Final.