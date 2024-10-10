X Creator Revenue Sharing Program Updated, Earn Based on Engagement and Not Ads

X creator revenue sharing program has received a major update, where X says that Premium subscribers will now get their payouts based on engagement with your content from premium users instead of ads in replies, which was the previous implementation. Here’s everything that’s changing or is improving on X.

“Payouts are increasing and you’ll now be paid based on engagement with your content from Premium users – not ads in replies,” said X via its official account on the platform. As a result, Ads in replies will no longer impact your payout. Instead, you’ll be paid based on engagement with your content from Premium users. “So, when your followers subscribe to X Premium and engage with your content, they support you directly,” said the brand.

Revenue from “verified ads impressions” in replies won’t affect revenue sharing beginning November 8th, according to an X support page. Moreover, X says that the payouts on the platform are also increasing as X Premium continues to grow. “The more Premium subscriptions overall, the more revenue you earn,” read one of the posts.

Meanwhile, the X Premium account posted that it has made improvements to the X Creator Revenue Sharing Program. Up to 25% of the Premium subscription now goes directly to creators. “Our goal is to make it possible for anyone to earn a living on X,” the company said.

X further notes that it has certain Spam prevention systems in place to prevent abuse of the updated X Creator Revenue Sharing program. “If our system detects spam engagements – like posting unrelated content in replies to farm views – we will penalize you to maintain the integrity of the platform,” the post adds. “Only genuine interactions from Premium users will be counted toward your earnings.”

According to X’s creator revenue-sharing guidelines, users caught manipulating or boosting the view counts on their posts will be disqualified from the program.