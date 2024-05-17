Twitter To X: URL Transition Concludes

The social media giant formerly known as Twitter has completed its transition to ‘X’. The rebranding process culminated with the official switch of URLs from the iconic twitter.com to the succinct x.com. Users are being notified of the URL transition from Twitter to X.com via a popup while Elon Musk also posted about the same on the platform.

”All core systems are now on x.com”, said Musk in a post on X. The transformation began months ago when Twitter changed its official handle to @x, signalling the start of a comprehensive rebranding initiative. This change was part of a broader strategy to pivot the platform towards a variety of new services, including payments and gaming, as announced by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who acquired the company in a highly leveraged deal.

The message being shown to users to make them aware of the transition of URL from Twitter to X.com says,”We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same. For more details, see our Privacy Policy: https://x.com/en/privacy”.

Musk has called X as the ‘everything app’ in the past and wants to introduce more features in it with due course of time. The rebranding to X, when announced, was met with mixed reactions, with some users expressing disapproval of the sams. Despite the initial surprise, the transition has been methodically executed, with the company’s other official handles, such as @TwitterSupport and @TwitterDev, also adopting the ‘X’ moniker over time.

Musk has always been a fan of the letter ‘X’. Back when the rebranding was first announced, he said that he would “soon bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”, referring to the iconic blue bird logo that was associated with Twitter since its inception. According to him, the X logo would be “more fitting for the future”.