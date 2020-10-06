Wings Lifestyle launches Wings Slay wireless earbuds at Rs 1799

Wings lifestyle Wings Slay come in a charging case with 14 hours playtime charge and provide additional 3 charges.

Wings lifestyle has unveiled Wings Slay wireless earbuds at Rs 1799. It is available exclusively on Flipkart now. The wireless Wings Slay earbuds will be available in excotic red and classic black colours.



The whole package consists of 1 Pair of Earbuds, Charging Case, 3 Pair of Ear Tips, Micro USB Charging Cable, User Manual and a Warranty Card.





The Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds has 6mm Dynamic Drivers. The earbuds come in a charging case with 14 hours playtime charge and provide additional 3 charges. On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 3.5 hours playtime.



The multifunctional button driven earbuds come with a sleek finish. Each earbud has sensors, allowing users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google Assistant over a touch without having to hold your smartphone.



The Wings Slay has been designed specially keeping in mind for the daily activities, indoors or outdoors and especially for the youth. It is a compact earphone and weighs very light. Earbuds are ultra-secure fit for any ear.



Speaking about the launch Nishit Sharma, Founder of Wings Lifestyle said, “We have already seen great success in the Wireless Earbuds space with our previous models Wings Techno, Wings Power Pods, Wings Touch, Wings Alpha. Last month we came up with a premium product. This time our main focus is to fulfill the needs of a first time consumer for TWS who is looking for affordable and trendy wireless earbuds and we are very excited about the same”