Who offers the cheapest STB? Airtel DTH, Videocon D2H, Tata Sky or Dish TV

Which one of them is offering the cheapest STB in India currently? Let’s take a closer look.

Advertisement

During the Coronavirus pandemic, set-top box or STB have become the major source of entertainment and information. Although many of the content whether be it news or your favourite shows can be viewed on streaming platforms, but it still not evolved to take place of the set-top box.

In this segment, we have multiple players like Airtel, Videocon, Tata Sky and Dish TV that provides you with DTH connection and all the players have different varieties of set-top boxes. However, which one of them is offering the cheapest STB in India currently? Let’s take a closer look.

Airtel DTH STB price in India

Advertisement

To start with Bharti Airtel, it is offering three types of set-top boxes. The basic set-top box with SD connection is priced at Rs 1100 and users get options like external recording option, good quality video and more. Then comes HD set-top box that is priced at Rs 1300, which provides you with HD channels along with Dolby Digital Sound experience, Record and Play options and more. Lastly, there is Airtel Xstream Box that is a hybrid set-top box. The STB is priced at Rs 3639 and it comes with options like Chromecast built-in support, voice search, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Tata Sky STB price in India

Tata Sky is yet another player that offers different types of STB for its customers. To start with SD Set-top box, it is priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes to a host of Tata Sky services like Showcase Movies, 24/7 service support and more. The Tata Sky HD set-top box comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499 and it offers HD channel support along with Dolby Digital surround sound experience, 16:9 aspect ratio and more. The Tata Sky+ HD set-top box is priced at Rs 9,300 and it offers web apps, 500GB of internal storage, rewind, forward and pause option, Dolby Audio, series recording and option to operate from mobile and internet.

The company also offers Tata Sky Binge+ for Rs 5999. The hybrid set-top box comes with a host of interesting features like support for streaming apps like Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama, option to switch between Live TV and apps, Chromecast built-in support and voice search by Google Assistant. Lastly, the company offers Tata Sky 4K set-top box, which is priced at Rs 6,400. The STB comes with Ultra HD resolution, along with Dolby Digital surround sound and more.

Videocon d2h STB price in India

Videocon is another player that provides you with four different types of set-top boxes. To start with the basic Digital Set-top box, it is priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes with a one-month subscription of a Gold combo. The Digital HD set-top box is priced at Rs 1,599, while the Digital HD RF set-top box is priced at Rs 1799. The HD RF STB offers unlimited recording, rewind/forward options, Pause Live TV, auto serial recording and more. Lastly, the company offers a combo of HD RF set-top box with Magicstick. The combo is priced at Rs 1599.

Dish TV STB price in India

Coming to Dish TV, the company is offering its basic DishNXT set-top box with SD connection at Rs 1490. The STB comes with a lifetime warranty along with 1-month subscription and coupons worth Rs 2,000. The DishNXT HD set-top box is priced at Rs 1,590 and customers will get the same benefits that are available with DishNXT. Lastly, the company also offers DishSMRT Hub set-top box for Rs 2,499 and it comes with Google Play Store, voice search, ability to switch between live TV and streaming content, customisable home screen, and ability to control smart home devices.







So, if you compare all the prices then Airtel is offering the cheapest SD set-top box at Rs 1,100 followed by Dish TV, Tata Sky and Videocon. The HD set-top box is available with the cheapest price with Airtel followed by Tata Sky, Dish TV and Videocon. The cheapest hybrid set-top box is offered by Dish with its DishSMRT Hub for Rs 2,499 followed by Bharti Airtel and Tata Sky.

