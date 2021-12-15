Who offered the best 4G Download speed in Nov?

Reliance Jio is currently at the top position when it comes to 4G download speed in India. The latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revealed that Jio has topped the 4G download speed chart in the month of November.

Reliance Jio recorded a download speed of 24.1 Mbps in the month of November, which is the maximum offered by any operator. For the same month, Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel network also recorded a rise in average 4G download speed.

Airtel recorded a 5.3 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while Vodafone Idea speed increased 8.9 per cent.

Coming to the upload speed, Vodafone Idea is offering the fastest upload speeds. The operator is offering an upload speed of 8 Mbps. Reliance Jio is at second position with an upload speed of 7.1 Mbps followed by Airtel with an upload speed of 5.6Mbps.

What is download speed?

The download speed means how many megabits of data per second it takes to download data from a server. It can be videos, images, text, music and more. It helps the consumers to access the content from the internet.

This may include watching movies or shows on YouTube, Netflix or Amazon, shopping from various e-commerce websites or apps. Using social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, checking various websites, Reading online articles, newspapers all depends on download speeds.

What is upload speed?

The upload speed, on the other hand, helps the consumers to send or share pictures, videos etc to their contacts. It refers to how many megabits of data per second you can send information from your computer or mobile to another device or server on the internet.

Even sending emails, playing live games and video calling a friend depends on upload speed. If it is on the lower side, data transfer will take a considerable amount of time and in video calling, you will encounter still frames.

The average speed is computed by TRAI. It is basically based on the data it collects across India. This is done with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.