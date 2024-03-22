Whirlpool India Launches 2024 AC Range: Price, Features

Whirlpool India has launched its new 2024 AC range, powered by 6th Sense IntelliCool Technology. According to the brand, this technology intuitively senses and adapts to consumers’ needs on a day-to-day basis. Here are all the features of the new ACs from Whirlpool support.

Whirlpool 2024 AC Range: Availability

The 2024 range of AC from Whirlpool India is available on the company’s website at capacities from 1 ton to 2 ton in 3-star and 5-star energy ratings, respectively.

Whirlpool 2024 AC Range: Features

The new ACs from Whirlpool get various operational models such as Focused Air Mode for quick and intense cooling, Diffused Air Mode for a gentle breeze that cools the room without harshness on the skin, and Sweep Air Mode for uniform cooling across the room with a 4-way swing. The ACs feature 3D air vents that rapidly remove hot air from the room. This makes the ACs effective even in extreme temperatures as high as 55°C.

The ACs support Xpand technology, which according to Whirlpool India, enables you to instantly convert the cooling capacity of your AC according to your varying cooling requirements. One can convert the capacity of their AC in 5 different steps starting from as low as 47% that saves maximum energy to as high as 110% when they need it the most.

They are further backed by the latest inverter compressor technology for enhanced and optimised cooling paired with maximum energy efficiency. Finally, the 6th Sense IntelliCool technology intuitively senses and manages temperature, humidity, and air circulation.