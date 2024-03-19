Lloyd Debuts Novante Automatic Washing Machines Alongside New Refrigerators

Lloyd, a Havells India brand, has debuted its new set of home appliances in India including the new Novante top-load fully automatic washing machines and the new refrigerators. The washing machines come with a range of features such as IoT capabilities. Meanwhile, the refrigerator is offered in three capacities. Here are all the details about the new products.

Lloyd Novante Top-load Washing Machines: Features

The new Lloyd Novante series washing machines come with 5D Ultra Wash technology. The fully automatic machines are equipped with Dual Spray Jet and Duo Power Pulsator while the Hexamax Drum’s unique design complements the Dynamic Waterfall effect for efficient wash cycles.

They offer Intelli Inverter Motor and an In-built Heater, which are claimed to deliver optimal performance with every wash. This smart appliance, with IoT capabilities and a multitude of programs, is tailored to remove up to 75 types of stains.

Lloyd Refrigerator: Features

The USP of the new Lloyd refrigerator is that it can create ice in around 29 minutes and the brand claims that it’s the fastest a refrigerator can do so in India. They are available in a range of capacities, including 188L, 216L, and 240L. The new refrigerators are equipped with a patented high-performance evaporator, enhanced PUF insulation, and a quartz-coated alloy ice tray.

Alongside, the brand also debuted new Stellar & Stylus AC range and the new Google QLED TVs. The new Stellar AC from Lloyd supports ambi-lighting, changing colours based on room temperature, thus enhancing the user experience and ambiance. It also offers mood lighting in which you can simply change the colour of Ambi-Lighting to the colour of your mood, using the Havells Sync App with just a tap on one’s phone.

Available in sizes ranging from 43-inch till 100-inch, the new Lloyd QLED TVs get a QLED display. Enhanced with the latest Far Field technology, the TV allows hands-free operation with Google Assistant and no voice remote required.