Whirlpool extends warranty on its range of home appliances amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 4:35 pm

Personal chat for service-related queries is now available on Whirlpool’s website.

With lockdown being extended further in the country, Whirlpool of India has come up with a range of servicing initiatives to assist the customers. All product warranties ending during the period of the lockdown (22nd March 2020 – 3rd May 2020) have been extended till 31st May 2020.

While everyone is staying indoors, our home appliances are supporting us in leading a clean and comfortable life indoors. All home appliances including washing machines, dish washers, air conditioners and refrigerators require regular servicing. In the current time, since service technicians are unable to offer on-ground support, Whirlpool of India have come up with a range of initiatives to help our consumers.

These include extending product warrantees, DIY tips with illustrations, DIY videos, live chats, etc. to bring respite from challenges posed by remote working.

Personal chat for service-related queries is now available on Whirlpool’s website. There is a DIY video for AC filter cleaning to take care of the summer on the company's YouTube channel.

For queries, customers can SMS ‘WPL’ to 58558 or Call on toll-free number 1800 2018 1800. You can also email at - helpdeskindia@whirlpool.com.

Vishal Bhola, MD, Whirlpool of India, “At Whirlpool we believe in ensuring our consumers have our 100% support, especially in these times. Smooth functioning of home appliances is critical and therefore, we are offering a host of services to guarantee that every need of the consumer is looked after. We have trained our highly skilled service engineers to offer assistance through virtual formats and make sure we extend care at its best.”

