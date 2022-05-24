WhatsApp working on detailed reactions info for albums

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly developing a new feature that lets people view detailed reaction info for automatic albums. This would display a media thumbnail with detailed message reaction information.

Whatsapp Detailed Reaction

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to view which image in an album has received what reaction without opening it. In addition, the platform will add detailed reaction views to the group and private chats. However, the feature is under development so it is not ready to be rolled out to beta testers.

When someone on WhatsApp shares reactions to an image in an automatic album, one can not view which media has received the reaction without opening the album. The report has also shared a screenshot of the feature, which shows a new media thumbnail with detailed reaction info. The difference between the current version and the one released in a future update is shown. The user does not need to select every image to get a detailed view of the reactions.

The feature will be quite helpful to its users. They will not have to go through each image in an album and see the reactions. Instead you can soon get to see all the reactions in one place.

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to generate rich previews of links shared as a text status update when sharing a link as a text status update. Currently, when sharing a link to text status updates on the WhatsApp beta for Android, there is already a preview, but it is not a rich preview. The feature is currently being tested in the iOS app and should also be available for Android and desktops in the future.