Advertisement

WhatsApp Web to get Fingerprint Authentication soon?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , Last updated : September 18, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

A new feature under development is found by WABetaInfo where WhatsApp Web will ask for fingerprint authentication on your phone before creating the new session.

As is the case every time, the apk decoder for WhatsApp Beta, WABetaInfo has another news for us regarding a new feature in WhatsApp that will tighten the security in the app and web version of WhatsApp. 

 

The new feature will allow users to first authenticate their fingerprint in the app before using WhatsApp web. There is no confirmation whether the current QR Code functionality for using WhatsApp Web will stay or get replaced. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat 

 

With the current implementation, if you currently log-in to WhatsApp Web, it asks you to scan the QR Code through the app and your chats appear on your PC. Now with the new implementation, it will ask you for your fingerprint on your phone to authenticate the process. 

 

 

This feature will help users so that no one can create a WhatsApp Web session without your permission. The new findings were made in the version 2.20.200.10 and the feature is experimental and still under development. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp to get a bunch of new features soon

 

WhatsApp is also working on a bunch of other new features reported by the same code-decompiler, where WhatsApp is working on a new call button that will combine the Video Call and Voice Call button into one.

 

Another feature in development is the catalogue shortcut for business accounts on WhatsApp. If the business has a bunch of products and offers a catalogue for the same, it will be able to show the catalogue now through their WhatsApp business account. 

 

The new features which are a Work-In-Progress also include the new 'Add Wallpaper Doodle' option where it will add doodles in the wallpaper for each chat, but the wallpaper should be a 'Solid' wallpapers which are already available in the app.

 

Photo Credits: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp to allow users to change wallpaper for each chat

WhatsApp to get a bunch of new features soon

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to Create a Room on Facebook?

Google Meet for Desktop gets new features!

Delete these 6 Apps as Soon as Possible : Joker Virus

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies