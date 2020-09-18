WhatsApp Web to get Fingerprint Authentication soon?

A new feature under development is found by WABetaInfo where WhatsApp Web will ask for fingerprint authentication on your phone before creating the new session.

As is the case every time, the apk decoder for WhatsApp Beta, WABetaInfo has another news for us regarding a new feature in WhatsApp that will tighten the security in the app and web version of WhatsApp.

The new feature will allow users to first authenticate their fingerprint in the app before using WhatsApp web. There is no confirmation whether the current QR Code functionality for using WhatsApp Web will stay or get replaced.

With the current implementation, if you currently log-in to WhatsApp Web, it asks you to scan the QR Code through the app and your chats appear on your PC. Now with the new implementation, it will ask you for your fingerprint on your phone to authenticate the process.

This feature will help users so that no one can create a WhatsApp Web session without your permission. The new findings were made in the version 2.20.200.10 and the feature is experimental and still under development.

WhatsApp is also working on a bunch of other new features reported by the same code-decompiler, where WhatsApp is working on a new call button that will combine the Video Call and Voice Call button into one.

Another feature in development is the catalogue shortcut for business accounts on WhatsApp. If the business has a bunch of products and offers a catalogue for the same, it will be able to show the catalogue now through their WhatsApp business account.

The new features which are a Work-In-Progress also include the new 'Add Wallpaper Doodle' option where it will add doodles in the wallpaper for each chat, but the wallpaper should be a 'Solid' wallpapers which are already available in the app.

