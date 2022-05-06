WhatsApp Message Reactions now rolling out for everyone

For a long time, WhatsApp users have been waiting for WhatsApp Message Reactions. The Meta-owned company had been testing it with a small group of beta testers lately. Now the feature is now available to all users worldwide in both stable and beta builds.

WhatsApp has started rolling out emoji reactions to all its users. Now the users can express their emotions to their chats. Initially users will get only six emoji reactions, including like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks.

How to use WhatsApp Reactions?

To add a reaction, you need to long press on a message to which you want to react. Then tap to select the displayed emoji. The sender of the message being reacted will receive a notification once you react to their message.

You can also remove your message reaction. For this, you need to long press on the message you reacted to and then tap the emoji you reacted with to remove it. The sender of the message will not receive a notification if you remove a reaction.

In addition, you can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and this will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups. The company recommend using WiFi for larger files and they will display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take.

WhatsApp also announced that it would also double the maximum size of group chats to 512 members up from 256. WhatsApp’s blog post notes that larger groups are being “slowly” rolled out, while emoji reactions and increased file size limits are becoming available in the current version of the app.