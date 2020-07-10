Advertisement

WhatsApp update for iPhone brings contacts shortcut feature

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 3:21 pm

WhatsApp has improved the support for Voice Over, in particular when you archive and unarchive a chat.
WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iPhone users which brings improvements to the Contacts Shortcut feature. Alongside, the new beta version also brings in general bug fixes and voice over improvements.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, more users will be able to see constant shortcuts in the iOS Share Sheet with the new WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta version for iPhone.

In the previous 2.20.70 beta versions, some users were able to use contacts shortcuts. In this beta, more users should be able to see shortcuts in the share sheet, after sending a message in a chat. The new update should work for the iOS 13.6 beta version of the operating system.

Also, the contact shortcut has finally an icon, synced with the WhatsApp. So, if a contact changes his profile picture, in the share sheet, the user will always see the most updated one. It was first spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone last month, wherein only a handful of users got it.

As per the report, WhatsApp has decided to replace the old green bubble colour with an alternative one. The current shade of dark green is seen replaced with an alternative green colour in a screenshot by WABetaInfo. "We had announced 1 month ago that WhatsApp was working on a new bubble colour for the dark mode," WABetaInfo wrote on its page.

 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp Business recently introduced chat with QR Codes. The company has introduced new chat options using QR Codes, new Catalog sharing and more. The company has revealed that it has more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users. So, in order to help them, the company has revealed these features.

