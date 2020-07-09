WhatsApp Business introduces chat with QR Codes and more

The company has introduced new chat options using QR Codes, new Catalog sharing and more.

WhatsApp for Business has announced the launch of new features for its application. The company has introduced new chat options using QR Codes, new Catalog sharing and more.

The company has revealed that it has more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users. So, in order to help them, the company has revealed these features.

Start a chat with a business using QR codes

WhatsApp has introduced a new QR Code feature for businesses. Through this customers will be able to scan the QR Code and add it to the contact. Previously, people used to add WhatsApp numbers of the business to their contacts, one number at a time.

“For example, Ki Mindful Wearing, an activewear brand in Brazil that helped us test the feature, is placing QR codes on packages and product tags to invite customers to reach out for support on WhatsApp,” the company said in a statement. The company says that when a customer scans a QR code, it will directly open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation.

With this, businesses can quickly send back information such as their catalogue to get the conversation going. QR codes are available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API starting today.

Catalogue sharing feature

The company has also revealed a Catalogues sharing feature for its WhatsApp Business app. The company introduced the new last year and it has revealed that more than 40 million people view a business catalogue on WhatsApp every month.

So, to make it easier for people to discover products, the company has revealed that it is making catalogues and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. And if people want to share a catalogue or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well. Catalogue links are available globally.