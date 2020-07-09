Advertisement

WhatsApp Business introduces chat with QR Codes and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 5:54 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced new chat options using QR Codes, new Catalog sharing and more.
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Business has announced the launch of new features for its application. The company has introduced new chat options using QR Codes, new Catalog sharing and more. 

 

The company has revealed that it has more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users. So, in order to help them, the company has revealed these features. 

 

Start a chat with a business using QR codes

 

WhatsApp has introduced a new QR Code feature for businesses. Through this customers will be able to scan the QR Code and add it to the contact. Previously, people used to add WhatsApp numbers of the business to their contacts, one number at a time. 

 

Advertisement

“For example, Ki Mindful Wearing, an activewear brand in Brazil that helped us test the feature, is placing QR codes on packages and product tags to invite customers to reach out for support on WhatsApp,” the company said in a statement. The company says that when a customer scans a QR code, it will directly open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation. 

 

With this, businesses can quickly send back information such as their catalogue to get the conversation going. QR codes are available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API starting today.

 

Catalogue sharing feature 

 

The company has also revealed a Catalogues sharing feature for its WhatsApp Business app. The company introduced the new last year and it has revealed that more than 40 million people view a business catalogue on WhatsApp every month. 

 

So, to make it easier for people to discover products, the company has revealed that it is making catalogues and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. And if people want to share a catalogue or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well. Catalogue links are available globally.

 

WhatsApp Business standalone app now available on Google Play Store

How to use Catalog feature on WhatsApp Business?

WhatsApp Business users can now sync details from Facebook pages

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google to provide quick facts about searched images in form of Knowledge Graph

WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers: Here's how to use

Instagram New Feature: How to Set Up Instagram Reels

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies