WhatsApp UI Redesigned For Android & iOS: What’s New?

WhatsApp has been testing a new user interface with beta users for months now and it’s finally ready to roll out the new redesigned UI on Android & iOS for the general public to get a taste of it too. Here’s what’s new with the latest WhatsApp update that refreshes the UI.

“Over the years, we have primarily focused on adding utility to the app. As the product continued to grow in functionality, the design needed to evolve as well. We wanted the product to feel more fresh and modern without disrupting its core functionality”, read a Meta blog post.

WhatsApp UI Updated: Everything New With It

WhatsApp is now introducing a new UI that moves the tabs from the top to the bottom navigation bar, that now consists of the Chats, Updates, Communities and Calls sections. The green header has gone white while the WhatsApp branding at the top is now green in colour. The search bar has changed into a proper box instead of the magnifying glass icon. Moreover, one can also trigger the new Meta AI via the search box, as it was seen in a recent beta update.

WhatsApp has essentially increased the usage of neutral colors, making it more selective about where and how the green is used. Aside from that, a darker dark mode is also being used, with higher contrast and deeper tones to reduce eye strain in low-light environments. WhatsApp has made it one shade darker for improved visual appeal and legibility.

Icons and illustrations inside the app have also been refreshed. The icons appear more rounded and have an outlined style. To match the new iconography, WhatsApp updated the illustrations and added animation for a more “playful aesthetic”.

WhatsApp has further refreshed the original default background that has doodles. As for an iOS-specific change, it gets a new attachment layout where the full screen menu has been replaced by an expandable tray that allows you to see the features more clearly when sending media, polls, documents and more.

New unread and groups filter for chat filters have also been added to the top of the Android app.