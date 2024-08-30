WhatsApp to Allow Granular Contact Syncing: Report

WhatsApp announced multi-account support a while back, allowing users to use two accounts within one app. Now, the Meta-owned app seems to be working on a new feature allowing WhatsApp users to take advantage of granular contact syncing for each account. Here’s how the feature would work.

As spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.14 update, the feature currently under development will allow users to manage the synchronization of their address book. With this upcoming feature, users can independently control how contacts are synced for each account.

For example, users can disable contact syncing for their second account if they prefer to keep it separate from their primary one. This feature is especially useful for maintaining distinct contact lists, such as separating work and personal contacts.

User-specified contacts you choose to sync will be accessible across all linked devices, regardless of the WhatsApp account. Notably, even if users disable contact syncing for their account, WhatsApp will offer a manual sync option for each contact in the future.

Contacts synced to user accounts will be securely backed up if they enable a new contact backup option in their privacy settings. This ensures that these contacts are preserved and easily restored when linking the account to a new device or reinstalling the app; read the report.

The granular contact syncing feature is under development, and it will be available in a future update. It’s unclear when the feature might be made available.

Meanwhile, the app was recently also spotted testing AR filters and call effects in its iOS app. With this feature, WhatsApp aims to bring a new level of personalisation and interactivity to video calls, making them more engaging and fun. Meta already offers a feature similar to other apps, such as Messenger video calls.