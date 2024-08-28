Google Gemini Might Soon Offer WhatsApp Calling and Messaging Support

Google Gemini has been receiving updates on a regular basis. One major update it received was the Extension support so it could interact with other Google services. Soon, Google might add support for third-party extensions apart from Google’s own, and it could include WhatsApp, allowing Gemini to make calls and send messages via the Messaging platform.

As reported by Android Authority, extension support for WhatsApp in Gemini was discovered through an APK teardown of the Google app version 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta. The description for the WhatsApp extension in Gemini read, “Send messages or make calls through the WhatsApp app on Android.”

While the extension’s description is self-explanatory, it could be a significant feature for Gemini. Billions of people use WhatsApp, and integrating it into its own AI chatbot via extensions could prove advantageous for Google, resulting in more people using Gemini.

Image Credit: Android Authority

Some more new extensions that can be seen in the screenshots shared by the publication include the Phone extension that allows you to make phone calls through the Google Phone app, the Google Messages extension, allowing you to send messages and read them, and the most interesting notifications extension.

The notifications extension will allow Gemini to send or read Android system notifications. This could allow the chatbot to summarise all the notifications you received while you were away from your phone, dismiss certain notifications, control music playback, and do more. While this was just an example, we’ll have to wait and see how Google will implement the feature.

Adding support for newer extensions to increase Gemini’s utility factor has become essential for Google as AI LLMs from various brands become increasingly competitive. Apple has also confirmed that it will bring a revamped Siri later this year, allowing it to interact with third-party apps on supported iPhones and iPads.