WhatsApp Testing AR Filters and Call Effects on iOS

WhatsApp is rolling out AR call effects and filters feature in it’s iOS beta app. Here’s how the feature works.

By Abhishek Malhotra
WhatsApp began testing a new feature on Android about a month ago where it introduced AR Call effects and filters while video calling and a similar feature is now being made available to beta testers of WhatsApp on iOS. It is currently only available to a select number of beta testers.

The feature was spotted being rolled out by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for 24.17.10.74 update, which is available on TestFlight. With AR filters and call effects on Android and iOS, WhatsApp aims to bring a new level of personalisation and interactivity to video calls, making them more engaging and fun. A similar feature is already offered in other apps by Meta, such as Messenger video calls.

With the addition of the feature, while a user is on a video call, they can browse through an array of dynamic facial filters. These filters, as per the report, “allow users to customise their appearance in real-time during video calls, modifying the overall colour tone of their video feed.”

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a background editing tool, enabling users to either blur their background or replace them with one of the pre-set backgrounds provided by WhatsApp. Next, there’s also a new low-light mode toggle, which is designed to enhance visibility of the user in dimly lit environments.

Furthermore, the new touch-up mode acts as a subtle filter to smooth out skin imperfections and give users a more polished appearance on video calls. The AR feature for call effects and filters is available to select few beta testers who install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It will begin rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

