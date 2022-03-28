WhatsApp testing to send large files up to 2GB like Telegram

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature to send media files up to 2GB in size. Currently, WhatsApp users can only send files up to the size of 100MB.

WhatsApp New Feature of 2GB Files

According to a report of WABetaInfo, a limited test is underway with iOS users in Argentina. Select WhatsApp users will be able to share media files up to 2GB. Details about the upcoming WhatsApp feature were spotted in the iOS beta update 22.7.0.76 version.

However, the shared screenshots reveal that WhatsApp is sending alerts to users, informing them about the raised limit for file sharing. As of now, It is not clear when will the update be widely available for all iOS and Android users.

Moreover, rival apps such as Telegram already offer this feature for its users. However, it appears to be a more useful feature for Whatsapp users if WhatsApp decides to launch it for all its users. This way, the users will be able to send large files and they won’t have to depend on other platforms like Telegram.

In a related news, WhatsApp recently started rolling out Message Reactions feature. WhatsApp is now releasing the Message Reactions feature to certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android. This comes with app version 2.22.8.3. It says that a total of six reactions are available in this update. This includes Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks.

WhatsApp had already rolled out the ability to manage reaction notifications on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, it looks like a very small test so only certain beta testers are able to react to messages, but on the better side, everyone is now able to see those message reactions, even if they aren’t able to react.