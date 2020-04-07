WhatsApp takes steps to control forwards messages

Today’s move is a follow up of WhatsApp’s earlier update where it had limited users from forwarding a message to more than five users at once.

In an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature Which limits the frequency of sharing forward messages. Once a user has Forwarded a message five or more times will now be able to forward it to just one more chat or contact at a time. Today’s move is a follow up of WhatsApp’s earlier update where it had limited users from forwarding a message to more than five users at once.

Cross Checking Whatsapp forwards:

Apart that from that Facebook-owned WhatsApp is also testing another feature which will empower users to find out more information about the forwarded messages shared with them. It will do so by displaying a magnifying glass icon next to the frequently forwarded messages, giving users the option to send that message to a web search where they can find news results or other sources of information. Whatsapp believes that double-checking forward messages before forwarding them again may help reduce the spread of rumours.

WhatsApp and WHO create a chatbot to share reliable coronavirus info

WhatsApp and World Health Organization have partnered to announce a new Health Alert on the messaging platform to provide health information and advice related to coronavirus pandemic. The new service is free to use and it is designed to answer questions from the public about Coronavirus.

WhatsApp information Hub

WhatsApp has also come out with an information Hub in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Whatsapp in partnership with WHO, UNICEF and UNDP have launched this web-based information hub where all the necessary information such as guidelines, precautions, tips etc are given.

The site also lets is users know regarding connectivity through the messaging app via text, calls or video calls so that physical contact is avoided. The site encourages users to only believe information that is circulated from a reputable source such as the WHO and to not believe or spread rumours that might cause widespread panic and the circulation of misinformation.