  • 12:08 Mar 20, 2020

Advertisement

WhatsApp unveils information hub to tackle the Coronavirus

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 20, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

WhatsApp has unveiled an online information hub which consists of information and "Do's and Dont's" in this time of a pandemic
Advertisement

The Facebook-owned messaging giant-WhatsApp has come out with an information Hub in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Whatsapp in partnership with WHO, UNICEF and UNDP have launched this web-based information hub where all the necessary information such as guidelines, precautions, tips etc are given.

 

The site also lets is users know regarding connectivity through the messaging app via text, calls or video calls so that physical contact is avoided. The site encourages users to only believe information that is circulated from a reputable source such as the WHO and to not believe or spread rumours that might cause widespread panic and the circulation of misinformation.

Advertisement

 

WhatsApp has widely been used as a medium of spreading rumours and misinformation around the globe. Users are advised to fact check the information before forwarding it.  Fact-checkers are a great way to ensure the reliability of the information. The site also has a section where they advise on how you can reach out to your healthcare professionals remotely, how educators can continue the teaching process remotely, how NGOs and local governments can stay in touch with their communities and how local businesses can continue to survive.

 

All of these activities need to either remote or be carried out with the least physical contact. WhatsApp is working with the WHO and UNICEF to provide messaging hotlines for people around the world. These hotlines will provide reliable information and will be listed on the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub.

 

WhatsApp has also vouched for $1 Million grant Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). The $1 million grant will help in fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, which spans more than 100 local organizations in at least 45 countries.

 

 

Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone, Nokia 5310 feature phone announced

Nokia 8.3 5G with 64MP quad rear cameras, Nokia 5.3 announced

PS5: How does is stack up against the Xbox Series X

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Realme C3 gets a new update in India

Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to feature pop-up selfie camera, 60Hz refresh rate and more

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp Coronavirus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Telegram introduces Group Chat extension for Channels

Paytm Payments Bank issues Visa Debit cards to its customers

Google Translate for Android will now transcribe foreign language speech in real-time

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies