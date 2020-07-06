Advertisement

WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 11:06 am

Latest News

Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black.
Advertisement

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp recently announced a host of new features for its users including Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop. The new feature is already available on its Android and iOS mobile applications.

Alongside the new dark theme, WhatsApp has also rolled out Animated Stickers, QR code features to its users.

Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.

Here is how you can enable dark mode to desktop and the web:

Step 1: Open web.whatsapp.com and then open your WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: In order to login into the web interface go to WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot at the right corner and then tap on WhatsApp Web. Then scan the OR code on the computer to use WhatsApp Web.

Step 3: Once you login, tap on the three-dot at the right corner and select Settings and then Theme.

Step 4: In Theme you'll find options for Dark and Light. You can select your theme as ‘web dark’ and click on ‘OK’ to enable the theme. Once done, your WhatsApp Web will change into dark mode.

Talking about other new features, WhatsApp users will soon be able to communicate with animated stickers. WhatsApp will also introduce QR Codes for users to seamlessly add new contacts. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.

Also, KaiOS users can now enjoy the Status feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours. Improvements to group video calls have also been done.

WhatsApp phone numbers can be searched in plain text on Google search

Hindi version of fact-checking COVID-19 chatbot for WhatsApp launched

WhatsApp animated stickers to launch soon

WhatsApp introduces new features like animated stickers, QR codes and more

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook Avatars: Here’s how you can create your personalised Avatar

Google Meet noise cancellation feature now rolling out in India

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Which one is a better video calling app?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies