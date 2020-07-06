WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable

Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black.

Advertisement

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp recently announced a host of new features for its users including Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop. The new feature is already available on its Android and iOS mobile applications.



Alongside the new dark theme, WhatsApp has also rolled out Animated Stickers, QR code features to its users.



Whatsapp Web Dark mode feature for desktop will allow users an option to change the colour theme of WhatsApp from white to black. The Dark mode on WhatsApp is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. When you browse in Dark mode in Chrome, your homepage, toolbar, settings, and some other pages will be dark.



Here is how you can enable dark mode to desktop and the web:



Step 1: Open web.whatsapp.com and then open your WhatsApp on your smartphone.



Step 2: In order to login into the web interface go to WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot at the right corner and then tap on WhatsApp Web. Then scan the OR code on the computer to use WhatsApp Web.



Step 3: Once you login, tap on the three-dot at the right corner and select Settings and then Theme.



Step 4: In Theme you'll find options for Dark and Light. You can select your theme as ‘web dark’ and click on ‘OK’ to enable the theme. Once done, your WhatsApp Web will change into dark mode.





Talking about other new features, WhatsApp users will soon be able to communicate with animated stickers. WhatsApp will also introduce QR Codes for users to seamlessly add new contacts. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.



Also, KaiOS users can now enjoy the Status feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours. Improvements to group video calls have also been done.



