WhatsApp introduces new features like animated stickers, QR codes and more

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has announced a host of new features for its users like Animated Stickers, QR codes for scanning contacts and much more.



WhatsApp for Web is receiving Dark Mode and WhatsApp for Jio Phone will get Status support. These features are rolling out to users over the next few weeks, in the latest versions of WhatsApp.



"While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect," the company said in a blog post.



Here are the new features that are rolling out over the next few weeks:



Animated Stickers: WhatsApp users will soon be able to communicate with animated stickers. The new animated sticker packs are even more fun and expressive.



QR codes: WhatsApp will also introduce QR Codes for users to seamlessly add new contacts. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.



Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop: The popular Dark Mode theme is making its way to WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp desktop app.



Improvements to group video calls: With now up to 8 people on a video call, the app has made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen. A video icon has also been added in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.



Status comes to KaiOS: KaiOS users can now enjoy the Ststus feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours. The feature was already available to Android and iOS features.