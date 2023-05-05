WhatsApp releases single-vote polls and more new features

WhatsApp has been continuously updating its app with new features and today’s update comes with the ability to create single-vote polls, forwarding media with caption and also sharing the documents with captions. The new features are now rolling out for everyone on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp allows you to create polls and with the new feature, you can now create single-vote polls. This means that when the poller needs a definitive answer, he/she can allow people to vote only once. You can turn off ‘allow multiple answers’ when creating a poll to make use of the feature.

Next, you can now search for polls in chats. To do so, you can filter messages by polls, just like you can for photos, videos or links. On the ‘Chats’ screen, press ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ to find a list of all results. Lastly for polls, you will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls, so you can stay up to date with the responses.

The next feature is a very basic but useful one. Now when you forward media that has a caption, you have the option to keep, delete or completely rewrite it. You can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them. Adding to this, you now also have the option to add a caption before sharing a document, such as a pdf file.

WhatsApp says these updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. In related news to WhatsApp, the app recently also rolled out the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.