WhatsApp Policy Update: What will happen after May 15 if you don't accept the new rules

WhatsApp has released a new FAQ page as per which if you don't accept the new rules till May 15, you will have to use the app with limited functionality for a limited period of time.

WhatsApp's much disliked privacy policy update will be implemented on May 15th 2021. The chat app has come up with a list of details of changes that a user could face if it ignores its terms by the May 15 deadline.

As per a new report from TechCrunch, WhatsApp has given detailed information regarding what will happen to those users who won't agree to new privacy changes through a mail, which explains that it will slowly ask such users to comply with the new terms so that they don't lose full functionality of WhatsApp, till May 15.

Earlier, WhatsApp had said that users will have to accept the new privacy policy or else, have to lose access to their account. Now, the new update from the chat app says that it will not delete your account. However, you won't have the full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept the terms.

"For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app". Now, you will either have an option to accept the new privacy policy or download your chat history and move to another messaging app.

WhatsApp says that you can accept the new policy even after May 15th but once the deadline has reached and if you still haven't pressed the 'Accept' button, WhatsApp will mark your account as 'Inactive' and inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 120 days.

An account is classified as an inactive account when a user has WhatsApp open on their device, but they don’t have an internet connection, then the account will be inactive. This means that each day after May 15, you will have to work with limited functionality if you have not accepted the new rules.

If you are looking to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram, the latter offers a migration tool with the help of which you can make the switch.