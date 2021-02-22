Advertisement

WhatsApp Policy Update: What will happen after May 15 if you don't accept the new rules

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 1:16 pm

Latest News

WhatsApp has released a new FAQ page as per which if you don't accept the new rules till May 15, you will have to use the app with limited functionality for a limited period of time.

WhatsApp's much disliked privacy policy update will be implemented on May 15th 2021. The chat app has come up with a list of details of changes that a user could face if it ignores its terms by the May 15 deadline. 

 

As per a new report from TechCrunch, WhatsApp has given detailed information regarding what will happen to those users who won't agree to new privacy changes through a mail, which explains that it will slowly ask such users to comply with the new terms so that they don't lose full functionality of WhatsApp, till May 15. 

 

WhatsApp FAQ

 

Earlier, WhatsApp had said that users will have to accept the new privacy policy or else, have to lose access to their account. Now, the new update from the chat app says that it will not delete your account. However, you won't have the full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept the terms. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp to show in-app banner for providing more information regarding new privacy policy 

 

"For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app". Now, you will either have an option to accept the new privacy policy or download your chat history and move to another messaging app. 

 

WhatsApp says that you can accept the new policy even after May 15th but once the deadline has reached and if you still haven't pressed the 'Accept' button, WhatsApp will mark your account as 'Inactive' and inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 120 days. 

 

An account is classified as an inactive account when a user has WhatsApp open on their device, but they don’t have an internet connection, then the account will be inactive. This means that each day after May 15, you will have to work with limited functionality if you have not accepted the new rules. 

 

If you are looking to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram, the latter offers a migration tool with the help of which you can make the switch. 

WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

How to transfer chats from WhatsApp to Telegram?

Sandes app released by NIC: Another WhatsApp alternative?

WhatsApp to show in-app banner for providing more information regarding new privacy policy

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp to show in-app banner for providing more information regarding new privacy policy

Amazon favoured select retailers: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies