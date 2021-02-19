WhatsApp to show in-app banner for providing more information regarding new privacy policy

WhatsApp has said that it will show an in-app banner as well as use its status feature to inform the users about its policy in a different way and ask them review it at their own pace.

WhatsApp has been taking every step with precaution since it received backlash from the users around the world when the company updated its privacy policy. Another step it is taking today is a different way to inform its users and ask them to review the updated privacy policy.

In the coming weeks, the app will display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace. WhatsApp has also included more information to try and address concerns they have been hearing. Eventually, the app says it will start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.

"We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security", WhatsApp said in a blog.

The company will also use its status feature with the following images to share its values and updates directly within WhatsApp. "We’ll be doing much more to make our voice clear going forward", the blog further read.

WhatsApp emphasizes on the fact that people should know how it provides WhatsApp for free. WhatsApp charges businesses to provide customer service on the app, not people. 'Some shopping features involve Facebook so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps. We display more information directly in WhatsApp so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not', the company says.

WhatsApp also talks about how it understands that people might be looking towards alternatives for the app during this time and conveys that it has 'seen some of its competitors try to get away with claiming they can’t see people’s messages'.

"We strive to be thoughtful on the decisions we make and we’ll continue to develop new ways of meeting these responsibilities with less information, not more", the chat application said.