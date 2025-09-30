WhatsApp Chat Themes with Meta AI, Document Scanning on Android, and More Announced

WhatsApp chat themes with Meta AI, along with features like document scanning on Android, live/motion photos, and more, and have been announced by the Meta-owned Messaging platform. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced WhatsApp features.

The new features announced by WhatsApp through a blog post are as follows:

Live and Motion photos: Now you can share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) – complete with sound and movements – “meaning you can share richer moments with friends on any platform.” These photos will have a 1-second motion video that can be played with a tap.

New chat themes with Meta AI: WhatsApp Chat Themes with Meta AI can now be created so users can customise their chats in their own way.

New backgrounds with Meta AI: Now with AI, you can create unique backgrounds for your video calls to put you in your favorite surroundings or try something new. You can also add AI backgrounds when taking photos and videos directly in chats.

New sticker packs: WhatsApp has introduced new sticker packs to make your chats more “expressive and fun.”

Easier group search: Users can now search for someone they know that’s in the group in their Chats tab, and it will display the groups the user has in common with the searched contact.

Document scanning on Android: Now you can scan, crop, save and send documents directly from WhatsApp on Android devices. This feature is already available on iOS.

Recently, the platform also announced Message Translations where if you now see a message in a different language on WhatsApp, you can simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’ to translate it in your preferred language. Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well. WhatsApp Message translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them to maintain the privacy of the user.