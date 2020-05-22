WhatsApp latest beta update brings QR Code support

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu.

WhatsApp has started rolling out QR code support for beta testers on the iOS platform. This comes after the social messaging platform was reported to bring back the 30 second limit for its video status.



As per a report by WABetaInfo, the QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and users can download it from TestFlight. The website has also shared some screenshots of what the feature may look like.



The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code. The code can be shared with your friends who can scan the same to get your number, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.



However, if you have shared the QR code with an unknown person or you’ve posted it in a wrong place, you can quickly revoke the action to remove your QR Code and reset the code. This can be done multiple times and there is no limit over resetting the code. The support for QR Codes in WhatsApp beta for Android will be following very soon.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring Messenger Rooms integration to its platform. The new feature is currently under development and it will be introduced to users in the near future.





WhatsApp earlier restricted the duration of videos to 15 seconds or less on WhatsApp Status. But now the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp brings back the 30 seconds limit for video status. The beta version comes with version number v2.20.166 and it says that all the users with this version will be able to upload 30 seconds videos as their WhatsApp Status.