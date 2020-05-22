Advertisement

WhatsApp latest beta update brings QR Code support

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 12:21 pm

Latest News

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu.
Advertisement

WhatsApp has started rolling out QR code support for beta testers on the iOS platform. This comes after the social messaging platform was reported to bring back the 30 second limit for its video status.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171 and users can download it from TestFlight. The website has also shared some screenshots of what the feature may look like.

The WhatsApp QR Code feature will appear in the Profile section in the Settings menu. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code. The code can be shared with your friends who can scan the same to get your number, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.

However, if you have shared the QR code with an unknown person or you’ve posted it in a wrong place, you can quickly revoke the action to remove your QR Code and reset the code. This can be done multiple times and there is no limit over resetting the code. The support for QR Codes in WhatsApp beta for Android will be following very soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring Messenger Rooms integration to its platform. The new feature is currently under development and it will be introduced to users in the near future.

WhatsApp earlier restricted the duration of videos to 15 seconds or less on WhatsApp Status. But now the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp brings back the 30 seconds limit for video status. The beta version comes with version number v2.20.166 and it says that all the users with this version will be able to upload 30 seconds videos as their WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Business users can now sync details from Facebook pages

WhatsApp faces anti-trust probe in India over digital payments

How to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp latest Android beta brings back 30 second video status limit

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp WhatsApp Messenger Facebook WhatsApp QR code

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Game Space now available on Google Play Store, adds Instant Games and more

Twitter is testing new conversation settings to limit replies on a tweet

Apple, Google contract tracing feature is here but will it work in India?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies