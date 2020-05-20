Advertisement

WhatsApp latest Android beta brings back 30 second video status limit

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 6:32 pm

Latest News

The company earlier restricted the duration of videos to 15 seconds or less on WhatsApp Status.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly bringing back the 30 second limit for its video status. The company earlier restricted the duration of videos to 15 seconds or less on WhatsApp Status. 

 

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp brings back the 30 seconds limit for video status. The report says that the beta version comes with version number v2.20.166 and it says that all the users with this version will be able to upload 30 seconds videos as their WhatsApp Status. 

 

WABetaInfo says that Google may roll out the update based on WhatsApp preferences, meaning that not all users will be able to see the update on the Play Store immediately. Furthermore, the changes are available with the beta version of the application. With this, the app will only show a prompt when the video is longer than 30 seconds. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring Messenger Rooms integration to its platform. The new feature is currently under development and it will be introduced to users in the near future.

 

WhatsApp is working to add Messenger Rooms shortcuts in the 2.2019.6 update for its web version. The shortcut will be displayed in the actions list in the chat. Once the user will click on the Messenger Rooms Shortcut, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature and if a user decides to create a room, the app will redirect it to the Messenger application.

 

WhatsApp is also reportedly working to bring Dark Mode to its web version of WhatsApp. The new feature is already on its Android and iOS applications and soon it will come to the web version. The feature is currently under development, however, the publication has found a way to enable the dark mode on the web interface. With this, users can easily activate the dark mode on the WhatsApp Web by following some simple steps.

 

WhatsApp Business users can now sync details from Facebook pages

WhatsApp faces anti-trust probe in India over digital payments

How to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web?

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp WhatsApp video limit WhatsApp Status WhatsApp Status video limit WhatsApp Messenger Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Truecaller brings new Home Tab, Smart SMS and full-screen caller ID interface

Ola to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues dips 95 per cent amids COVID-19 outbreak

Google Meet may soon allow you to blur background during video call

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies