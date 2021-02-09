WhatsApp is testing a 'Mute Videos' feature

WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its app where it would allow users to mute the video before sending it to the recipient.

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will allow you to basically remove the audio from a video you are sending to someone. The feature is called 'Mute Video' and is already rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users.

Those who have the beta version need to install the version 2.21.3.13 to test out the feature. The report was shared by the usual, WABetaInfo who tears down apks and tracks the upcoming features within the app. The new Mute Video button will appear on the video-editing screen.

Now, you will be able to see a 'volume' icon below the seekbar, tapping on which would likely mute the audio present in the video. There is no information regarding when the feature will make its way to the stable channel but that should be happening soon.

Earlier reported by the feature tracker, WhatsApp should soon enable the ability to keep the WhatsApp Web session connected even when the phone on which you use WhatsApp is not connected to the internet.

Apart from this, WABetaInfo confirms that the multi-device support will work with up to 4 devices simultaneously. The other 4 devices can be of any type including desktop, web app, another phone, etc. Your chat history should automatically sync across the devices you link which can be really handy.

But, there's a limitation to this feature as WhatsApp will not allow you to archive, mute or delete chats from a linked device.

Picture Credit: WABetaInfo