WhatsApp Multi-device support to roll out soon as beta feature: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 11:27 am

As per a new report, WhatsApp will bring the multi-device support feature in the beta version soon.
WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support for quite a while now and it seems like we now have some news regarding the development of the feature. As per the development, the feature will allow users to stay connected to WhatsApp Web even when your phone is disconnected from the internet. 

 

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp should soon enable the ability to keep the WhatsApp Web session connected even when the phone on which you use WhatsApp is not connected to the internet. 

 

WhatsApp Web Beta

Currently, when your phone disconnects from the internet, your WhatsApp Web session also ends which is now expected to change soon. This feature is expected to roll out soon but in the beta version so you might have to sign up for the same from the Play Store page. 

 

Apart from this, WABetaInfo confirms that the multi-device support will work with up to 4 devices simultaneously. The other 4 devices can be of any type including desktop, web app, another phone, etc. Your chat history should automatically sync across the devices you link which can be really handy. 

 

But, there's a limitation to this feature as WhatsApp will not allow you to archive, mute or delete chats from a linked device. This means you will be able to execute these actions only from the primary device you are using WhatsApp on.

 

This feature has been requested the most by users since a very long time considering its rival, Telegram, has the feature from long ago.

 

Picture Credit: WABetaInfo 

Tags: WhatsApp

 

