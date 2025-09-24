WhatsApp Message Translations Announced for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp Message Translations feature has been announced for Android and iOS users. Thhefeature’s name is self-explanatory, where if you now see a message in a different language, you can simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’ to translate it in your preferred language. Here’s everything to know about the feature.

To remove language as a barrier on WhatsApp when communicating, WhatsApp says it is “excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages.” If you see a message in a different language, you can now simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’. Choose the language you want the message to be translated from or to, and download it to be saved for future translations. This works for individual chats, groups, and Channel updates as well.

Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well. WhatsApp Message translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them to maintain the privacy of the user.

The company is rolling out WhatsApp message translations to Android and iPhone users gradually from today, in a few select languages to start with more to follow. Android users will find it available in six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic, while iPhone users will get to translate messages across 19+ languages.

WhatsApp recently also announced Meta AI-powered writing tools, with which you can review the suggestions from AI for your text in various styles to make them professional, funny, or supportive or continue editing to “deliver that perfect message.”