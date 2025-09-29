Vivo V60e 5G India Launch: Flipkart Listing Reveals Price

Vivo V60e 5G India launch is yet to be announced officially but ahead of that, we already have the device listed on Flipkart according to a tipster. The listing reveals the potential pricing details of the device along with some of its key specifications as well as the device’s design.

The Vivo V60e 5G India launch is yet to take place but the Flipkart listing (via Paras Guglani on X) suggests an official announcement is imminent. The listing reveals the device is Elite Purple and Noble Gold shades with a pill shaped camera module on the back that is housing two sensors. The device looks nearly identical to the Vivo V60 5G which debuted in India last month.

Speaking of the key specs, the device will supposedly have the segment’s first 200MP primary camera and will support 85mm telephoto portrait capture. However, it is unclear whether the secondary sensor is an ultra-wide angle one or a telephoto one. Aside from that, it will get a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging.

The pricing for the Vivo V60e 5G will start from Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB trims could end up costing Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999. Buyers could avail up to Rs 6,249 discount with select bank cards. An official confirmation from Vivo is awaited for now.

We don’t have anything on the device apart from the information above. Reports online suggest it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Meanwhile, the V60 5G costs Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version, and Rs 45,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB trim. The device sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, P3 wide colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The phone is also IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. The Vivo phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip.