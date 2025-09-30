CMF Headphone Pro Launched with up to 100-hour Battery Life, Energy Slider; India Launch Confirmed

CMF Headphone Pro have been announced in thr global markets as the brand’s first pair of headphones. The new headphones come with an Energy Slider along with replaceable earcups. The headphones are also claimed to offer up to a 100-hour runtime. Here’s everything to know about the new audio product from CMF and when it will launch in India.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price, Availability

CMF Headphones Pro are now available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Light Green for £79 / €99 / $99 (approx Rs 8,800) via nothing.tech and select partners. It will be available in the US starting 7th October and will be available in India by the end of the year, as confirmed by the newly appointed CMF India Vice President of Business, Himanshu Tandon.

CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications

The CMF Headphone Pro supports replaceable and removable ear cushions, so you can easily keep your headphones clean or mix and match colors to “create a set that is uniquely yours,” said CMF.

The CMF Headphone Pro features tactile controls, featuring an Energy Slider that lets you instantly adjust bass and treble, “glide up for high-energy tracks, workouts, or intense moments, and glide down for relaxing podcasts, audiobooks, or soothing music.”

The Roller primarily controls volume but also allows a short press to play or pause your music, and a long press to switch ANC on or off. Meanwhile, the Button is a configurable AI shortcut, letting you access ChatGPT, switch between ANC modes or Spatial Audio, and even mute or unmute the built-in microphone with a press-and-hold.

For audio, there’s LDAC and Hi-Res certification for wired and wireless audio, offering high-quality output up to 990 Kbps and a 40mm custom dynamic driver. Nickel-plated coatings reduce distortion, ensuring a clean and layered listening experience. Personal Sound, powered by Audiodo, adapts in real time to your hearing profile and wearing style, providing consistently optimized audio.

The headphones also have support for 40dB Adaptive ANC. Three hybrid ANC mics with ENC ensure precise voice pickup in noisy environments. Adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode adapt to the environment with three filter presets, effectively reducing up to 99% of background noise, as claimed by CMF.

One can expect up to 100 hours of listening without ANC and 50 hours with ANC on. A 5-minute USB-C charge provides 5 hours of playback, and on-the-go charging via smartphone adds convenience for seamless power.

Then there’s Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connectivity, while low-latency mode reduces end-to-end delay to under 120 milliseconds for gaming and video. Pairing works with Android (Google Fast Pair), iOS, and Windows (Microsoft Swift Pair). Via the Nothing X app, users can customize controls and choose how to activate ChatGPT via the headphone.

The Headphone Pro is IPX2 water-resistant, making it durable for everyday use. Spatial Audio with multi-channel processing recreates 3D sound perception direction, distance, and trajectory that is optimized for Cinema and Concert Mode.