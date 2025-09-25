Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Designed exclusively for India, the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali edition “brings together two firsts: a one-of-a-kind, in-depth cultural design that beautifully integrates a mandala, peacock and festive motifs, and the industry’s first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology for India,” said Oppo.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Price, Availability

The Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is now available in an 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 39,999, but as a special festive offer, it can be purchased for as low as Rs 36,999 — across mainline retail outlets, OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The standard colour variants of the device cost Rs 37,999 for the same variant.

One can avail up to 10% instant cashback up to Rs 3,000 on transaction amount for Credit Card EMI and Rs 2,000 on Credit Card Non-EMI with selected Bank Partners.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: What’s New?

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is a smartphone with the industry’s first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology in India. Its GlowShift Technology transforms the phone’s back panel from a deep festive black to radiant gold at body temperature.

This experience is made possible through six intricate processes, three superimposed layers and a nine-layer lamination technique. The transformation is claimed to be smooth and stable—shifting below 28℃ as black, transitioning between 29–34℃ and glowing in full gold above 35℃. With micron-level material innovation, the colour-changing effect can be triggered at least 10,000 cycles, ensuring “the magic lasts for years to come,” as per the company.

Aside from this design change, it is the same old Reno 14 5G that was launched in India back in July. The Reno 14 5G gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat screen with a 1.5K Resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

The Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 12GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP68 + IP69 rated.