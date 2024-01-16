What is Microsoft Copilot Pro: Details To Know

Microsoft debuted its Copilot tool a while back as a simple and seamless experience, available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and our web Browser with EDGE and Bing. Now, the company has introduced Copilot Pro for individuals, which carries the same advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot. Here are all the details about the new subscription.

Microsoft Copilot Pro: Features

Copilot Pro is a new premium subscription for individuals that provides a higher tier of service for AI capabilities, brings Copilot AI capabilities to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, and new capabilities, such as the ability to create Copilot GPTs. According to the blog post, Microsoft says that Copilot Pro delivers “advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot to individuals looking to supercharge their Copilot experience”.

The subscription can help users with writing, coding, designing, researching or learning, thereby enhancing productivity. With it, you’ll get a single AI experience that runs across your devices, understanding your context on the web, on your PC, across your apps and soon on your phone as well.

The subscription will offer access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. Next, it will provide you access to the latest AI models – starting with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. From today, with Copilot Pro, you’ll have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance. Moreover, the ability to toggle between models to optimise your experience will also be coming soon.

It will give users access to enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator). Users will get 100 boosts per day while bringing more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format. Lastly, it will offer the ability to build a personalised Copilot GPT – a customised Copilot tailored for a specific topic – in Microsoft’s new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon) with a simple set of prompts.

Aside from these announcements, Microsoft also officially announced the Copilot mobile app for Android and iOS which made its way to operating systems’ respective app stores a while back.

The Copilot app basically offers you the same experience as the Bing app, but without the full browser experience and only the chatbot. The Copilot mobile app includes the same capabilities of Copilot on your PC including access to GPT-4, Dall-E 3 for image creation, and the ability to use images from your phone when chatting with Copilot. Lastly, Copilot to the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Android and iOS has also been added for individuals with a Microsoft account.

Microsoft Copilot Pro: Subscription Price

The Copilot Pro costs $20 (approx Rs 1,659) per month in the US while in India, it costs a whopping Rs 2,000 for a month. The free subscription will continue to exist alongside, which will work as it is in its current state.

Changes to Copilot for Microsoft 365

Back in November of 2023, Copilot for Microsoft 365 became generally available for enterprises. For those not aware, Copilot 365 is a paid add-on service available for Microsoft 365 customers on specific business and enterprise plans. It works as a copilot for work that can help you create, edit, and improve your documents, presentations, emails, reports, and more.

Microsoft has now announced a few changes and enhancements for this subscription. Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now generally available for small businesses with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard Customers can purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 (approx Rs 2,489) per person per month.

Then, the company has removed the 300-seat purchase minimum for commercial plans and has made Copilot available for Office 365 E3 and E5 customers whereas a Microsoft 365 license was previously required. Finally, commercial customers can now purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 through the company’s network of Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners.