Western Digital launches pocket-sized WD Elements SE External SSD

Western Digital has today announced the WD Elements SE SSD, a new portable storage solution with a pocket-sized design. The price starts at Rs 6499 for the 480GB capacity drive.

The WD Elements SE SSD is available at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma Retail, and other leading IT and Mobility stores across the country.

This compact device is a solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. With the WD Elements SE SSD, the consumer is in control of their content across laptops, desktops, and other devices.

With read speeds of up to 400MB/s and capacities of up to 2TB, this new portable SSD enables consumers to quickly move large files so they can get more done each day. In addition, the drive’s plug-and-play functionality means it is ready to use right out of the box and can seamlessly integrate into any workflow.

The WD Elements SE SSD features a compact, portable design that is drop-resistant up to 2 meters. The drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty worldwide.

Speaking on the launch of this new addition to the WD SSD portfolio, Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital said, “Solid-state drives are the next big wave in the storage industry because of their performance, speed, reliability, and for the ease they provide. Our new WD Elements™ SE external SSD is a productivity-driven solution for Mac and PC users.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital, added, “Western Digital is focused on bringing innovative technology to make it convenient for Mac and PC users to manage their content. WD Elements™ SE External SSD provides an excellent blend of performance, compact size, and capacity. It’s an outstanding choice for consumers looking to back up and share content between multiple devices.”