Western Digital launches SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger in India

Western Digital today announced its foray into the wireless charging segment with the launch of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Chargers. These include the Wireless Charger sync Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is Western Digital’s first wireless charger. Further, it comes bundled with the dual functionality of wireless charging and automatic data storage and backup for Qi-Compatible devices.

Sandisk Ixpand Wireless Chargers Price, Availability

The new SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers are backed by a two-year limited warranty. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 256GB capacity with MSRP of Rs 9999. The Ixpand Wireless 15W Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter is priced at MSRP of Rs 2999. Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is available at MSRP of Rs 1999. All the products are available on Amazon.in, Croma, Poorvika and other leading mobile stores in the country.

Sandisk Ixpand Wireless Chargers Specifications

With local storage in capacities up to 256GB, customers can rely on fully charged and backed-up smartphones with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. This device helps in automatically backing up photos and videos in full resolution. Further, it frees up valuable space on the device to ensure optimal smartphone performance.

The charger also supports personal backup profiles for each user to provide ease without worrying about overlapping and confusing data. Moreover, consumers looking for a better and hassle-free charging solution can opt for the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W which offers efficient charging.

Both the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above, AirPods Pro, and other Qi-Compatible smartphones even through most of the cases. Furthermore, the devices are designed for protection through temperature control, foreign object detection, and adaptive charging that help keep the phone battery safe.

The Wireless Charger sync provides up to 10W of power. It Includes power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging. The Wireless charger 15W, as the name suggests, delivers up to 15W of power. Additionally, it comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.