Advertisement

Western Digital launches palm-sized My Passport SSD

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

WD has launched a new My Passport SSD with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It is available in 3 variants.
Advertisement

Western Digital, has today introduced the new WD brand My PassportTM SSD in capacities up to 2TB. The price for the 500GB variant will be Rs 8999, for 1TB it will be Rs 15,999, and for 2TB it will be Rs 28,999. The drive is available on Amazon until 30th October. Starting 13th November, the new drive will be available at a retailer near you. The SSD will have a 5-year limited warranty. 

 

WD My Passport ssd

 

Advertisement

During the Amazon Great India Festival (16th of Oct 2020 to 13th Nov 2020) the WD My Passport SSD will be available at special prices of Rs 6999 for 500GB, Rs 12,999 for 1TB & Rs 24,999 for 2TB variant.

 

The new SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. The drive helps secure content with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

 

WD My Passport SSD

 

WD has also redesigned the SSD which fits comfortably in a bag or pocket. The SSD is available in Gray, Blue and Gold colours. The drive also features shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5ft. 

 

The SSD has Included software so you can easily back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account. The SSD comes with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology and with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor. 

Microsoft's new Surface Pro X now available in India

Sony announces PS5 Indian price, availbility expected in Nov

Avita Liber V14 limited edition launched in India with 10th Intel Core i7 SoC, 16GB RAM

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung announces Galaxy Fit2

boAt Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds with up to 46h battery life launched at Rs 2999

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies