Western Digital launches palm-sized My Passport SSD

WD has launched a new My Passport SSD with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It is available in 3 variants.

Western Digital, has today introduced the new WD brand My PassportTM SSD in capacities up to 2TB. The price for the 500GB variant will be Rs 8999, for 1TB it will be Rs 15,999, and for 2TB it will be Rs 28,999. The drive is available on Amazon until 30th October. Starting 13th November, the new drive will be available at a retailer near you. The SSD will have a 5-year limited warranty.

During the Amazon Great India Festival (16th of Oct 2020 to 13th Nov 2020) the WD My Passport SSD will be available at special prices of Rs 6999 for 500GB, Rs 12,999 for 1TB & Rs 24,999 for 2TB variant.

The new SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. The drive helps secure content with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

WD has also redesigned the SSD which fits comfortably in a bag or pocket. The SSD is available in Gray, Blue and Gold colours. The drive also features shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5ft.

The SSD has Included software so you can easily back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account. The SSD comes with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology and with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.