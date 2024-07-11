Western Digital Launches 8TB SanDisk Desktop SSD in India: All Details

Western Digital has announced the launch of new 8TB SanDisk Desktop SSD in India with up to 1000MB/s read speeds. The new SSD is aimed at content creators and business professionals, giving them an easy way to back up and access their high-resolution photos, videos and files quickly in a single, convenient location. Here’s what the SSD has to offer.

SanDisk 8TB, 4TB Desktop SSDs: Price, Availability, Pre-booking offers

Featuring a three-year limited warranty, the 4TB SanDisk Desk Drive costs Rs 39,999 and the 8TB SanDisk Desktop SSD comes in at Rs 72,999. These are available now for purchase at the Western Digital Store and authorized SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

Pre-order offers exclusively on Western Digital E-store include:

Get one free 1TB SanDisk Portable SSD on pre-ordering the 8TB* SanDisk Desk SSD

Get one free 512GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C on pre-ordering the 4TB SanDisk Desk SSD

SanDisk 8TB, 4TB Desktop SSDs: Features

The SanDisk Desk Drive key features include 4TB and 8TB capacities, suitable for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renders, large AI-generated files, music libraries, important documents, and more. It offers faster content access for even the heaviest files like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, which is up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD.

Read More: Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Price, Specs

The drive allows for quick backup of photos, videos, and files with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine, or you can make backups automatic with the included downloadable Acronis True Image for Western Digital backup software. Its compact, modern style, recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient, maximizes desk space and feels natural in any professional or home setting, according to the company. Additionally, it works with Windows or macOS out of the box with exFAT formatting, using the included USB Type-C cable.