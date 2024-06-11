Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Price, Specs

Acer India has announced the launch of the ALG Gaming laptop in the country, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core chipsets that are paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The new laptop has a price tag of below Rs 60,000. Here’s what all you can expect to get with the Acer ALG Gaming laptop.

Acer ALG: Price, Availability

The all-new Acer ALG gaming laptop is priced at Rs 56,990 in India and is available on Acer Estore, Amazon, Acer Exclusive Stores and other Multi brand outlets.

Acer ALG: Specs

The new gaming laptop from Acer is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. This gaming laptop offers 4GB GDDR6 video RAM for the 2050 graphics and 6GB GDDR6 video RAM for the 3050 graphics option. It sports a 39.6cm (15.6-inch) Full-HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, featuring a high-brightness screen with upto 144Hz Refresh Rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio

Integrated with dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM, the ALG comes with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 system memory as standard, expandable up to 64GB using two so DIMM modules. It is fully equipped with essential peripherals like microphones and webcams. It offers a comprehensive set of connectivity options, including USB ports (both 3.2 Type-A and Type-C), HDMI, microphone jack, and RJ-45.

The laptop features a touchpad with multi-gesture functionality and a backlit illuminated full-size keyboard, offering 16 colour selections for the complete keyboard. The machine further packs high-definition audio with built-in microphones and stereo speakers. Wireless connectivity is handled by Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth v5.1.

It comes in a Metal-Steel Gray finish, where the design seamlessly transitions across the top cover, screen, and keyboard covers for a cohesive aesthetic. The laptop is constructed with a combination of premium metal and durable plastic materials. It packs a 512GB SSD which is further expandable up to 2TB.