Western Digital introduces My Passport portable hard drive in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 6:14 pm

The My Passport drive comes in including Black, Blue and Red colours for Windows, and the My Passport for Mac drive is available in Midnight Blue
Western Digital has announced the launch of its new My Passport series of portable hard drives in India. My Passport drives are available now starting at just Rs 4499 for 1TB to Rs 10999 for 5TB. My Passport HDD is available at popular e-commerce sites and retail stores across the country.

 

The My Passport drive comes in including Black, Blue and Red colours for Windows, and the My Passport for Mac drive is available in Midnight Blue. The company claims that the new portable hard drives are up to 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor. The My Passport drive comes equipped with WD Backup software to help make sure that photos, videos, music and documents don’t get lost.

 

The company claims that the My Passport HDD is just 19.15mm thick. The My Passport drive is formatted for Windows 10 and features a USB 3.0 connector that is compatible with USB 2.0. The My Passport for Mac drive is formatted for macOS and has a USB-C connector to deliver plug-and-play storage out of the box.

 

It also features WD Discovery software for WD Security (password protection and 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption), social media and cloud storage import (like Facebook, Dropbox and Google Drive) and WD Drive Utilities. The company is offering a three-year limited warranty on the latest products.

 

“People increasingly realize the importance of their content – often memories that should last a lifetime. If you look at the younger generation, from 22-35 years old, they are the trend drivers, and over 82% of them back up their data. We expect to see this habit spiralling to all consumer segments. So, we are delighted to introduce the new My Passport HDD as it matches our consumers’ lifestyles and, at the same time, provides the ease of use to help them back up their digital life and preserve their memories,” commented Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing, Western Digital India.

 

