  • 17:17 Feb 21, 2020

Vu Premium TV series launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 3:42 pm

The company has introduced Vu Premium TV 32-inch for Rs 10,999 and Vu Premium TV 43-inch for Rs 19,999. The Smart TVs are available for purchase from Flipkart.
Vu Televisions has today announced the launch of two new Smart TVs in India under its Vu Premium series. The company has introduced Vu Premium TV 32-inch for Rs 10,999 and Vu Premium TV 43-inch for Rs 19,999. The Smart TVs are available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch comes with an HD display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, while the 43-inch model comes with Full HD screen with  1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Smart TVs come with A+ grade panel that the company claims deliver even brightness across all edges. It comes with 8ms response time along with 178-degree viewing angle. 

 

The Smart TVs come with Dolby Audio and DTS Surround Sound that it claims offers immersive surround sound experience. The 32-inch model comes with 20W speaker, while the 43-inch model features 24W speaker. It comes with Cricket Mode that enhances ball visibility and improves the overall sports viewing experience. 

 

The Vu Premium TVs run on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with a host of pre-loaded applications including Google Store, Google Games, Google Movies & certified apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube. The series also features in-built Chromecast support. Furthermore, it comes with a remote that features 5 hotkeys for licensed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play. 

 

Coming to the hardware, the Vu Premium TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it supports optical out, RF port, headphone port, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN, Bluetooth and WiFi.

