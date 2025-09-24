Philips LightTheatre Smart LED Light Strip Launched in India

Signify today announced the India launch of Philips LightTheatre, introducing a smart lighting solution “designed to transform home entertainment into an unparalleled immersive experience.” This system seamlessly integrates dynamic lighting with visual and audio content.

Philips LightTheatre: Price, Availability

Philips LightTheatre is available to purchase via Philip’s online store in India, costing Rs 12,499. It can be bought for 55-inch to 65-inch and 75-inch to 85-inch TV models.

Philips LightTheatre: Features

The system utilizes advanced Philips LightTheatre HDMI Sync Technology, which reads signals directly from video source via HDMI input, making lights dynamically respond to the colors on your TV screen for real-time accurate syncing. It reads signals directly from any HDMI-connected device, instantly analyzes the colours and sounds, and projects accurate light effects onto the surrounding walls.

It is further compatible with other Philips lights such as Gradient Light Bars, Gradient Floor Lights, and other Wi-Fi connected lights. Then there’s support for full control via the WiZ App to manage settings, select light scenes, and switch between four preset sync modes – Cinematic, Vibrant, Relaxation, Rhythmic or fine-tune brightness and intensity.

Read More: New Kodak 4K QLED Google TVs Launched in India in Four Sizes: All Details

The HDMI Sync Box works with any Philips Smart LED color-capable light that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can link as many lights to the Sync Box as they like and make them sync with TV simultaneously.

The lights also work with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri Shortcuts for convenient hands-free operation. The lights support videos in 4K @ 60Hz, with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support present as well.