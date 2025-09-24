Acerpure Nitro Series 4K QLED Gaming TVs Launched in India

Acerpure Nitro series 4K QLED gaming TVs have been launched in India in four sizes with gaming focused features like a 120 Hz (HSR) refresh rate, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and MEMC. Here’s everything to know about the new gaming TVs from Acer.

Acerpure Nitro Series 4K QLED: Price, Availability

The Acerpure Nitro Series 4K QLED Gaming TVs are available exclusively on Flipkart, starting at Rs 18,499 for the 43-inch model, Rs 26,799 for the 55-inch model, Rs 34,599 for the 65-inch model, and Rs 55,399 for the 75-inch version.

Acerpure Nitro Series 4K QLED: Features

The new models feature 4K QLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by ALLM, VRR, and MEMC, ensuring low-latency gameplay and smooth motion. The panel is further enhanced by AI Picture Quality (AIPQ) technology, which dynamically adjusts brightness, contrast, and sharpness, and supports up to 1.07 billion colours.

With a peak brightness of up to 350 nits, HDR 10, wide 178° viewing angles, and support for HDR10, the Acerpure Nitro series is positioned as a versatile option for both gaming and home entertainment enthusiasts.

The TVs also come equipped with Game Pad support for plug-and-play gaming, while Dolby Vision combined with Filmmaker Mode ensures accurate colour reproduction for movies. For audio, the Acerpure Nitro series offers up to 30W output through Box Speakers and 5 x 2 tweeters, paired with Dolby Atmos.

Running on Google TV based on Android 14, the Acerpure Nitro series provides easy access to streaming apps, personalized recommendations, and built-in Chromecast support. It also includes features like a remote control with a remote finder and Karaoke mode for added entertainment. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple I/O ports such as HDMI, USB, RJ45, Satellite Tuner, and a Headphone jack.