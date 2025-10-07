Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X have been announced in India as Windows-based gaming handhelds featuring contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controller, AMD Ryzen Z2 chips, and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced Asus gaming handhelds.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Series: India Price, Availability

The ROG Xbox Ally starts at Rs 69,990 ROG while the Xbox Ally X starts at Rs 1,14,990. They’ll be available offline at ASUS/ROG Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales & Authorized ASUS Partners and one can also purchase them online through ASUS eShop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales.

Gamers pre-ordering the ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X can redeem limited-time discounts:

Rs 499 for ROG Ally X

Rs 1,499 for ROG Ally

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Series: Specifications

ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect Analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm 670g 715g Battery 60Wh 80Wh Included ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand

Both handhelds allow players to play natively, via the cloud, or remotely with their Xbox console in another room. Packed with innovative features, both models promise a full Xbox interface on the go, giving players access to their entire game library across major PC storefronts.

Built on Windows 11, the devices have been fine-tuned for intuitive control right from the first boot. Microsoft has enhanced the user experience with an optimized Game Bar that allows users to easily launch or exit games, chat with friends, manage apps, and adjust system settings. A key addition is the integration of ASUS’s Armoury Crate, which brings quick access to performance and input controls directly through the Game Bar. Even navigation elements like the lock screen and App switcher have been redesigned for smooth controller-based operation.

Since both handhelds run on Windows, users can go beyond traditional console gaming. The Xbox Ally series supports third-party apps such as Discord, streaming platforms like Twitch, and even game mods—offering the full flexibility of PC gaming in a compact form factor.

Handheld gaming is further enhanced by Xbox Play Anywhere, which supports over 1,000 games with cross-platform play and synced achievements at no extra cost. Whether on console, PC, or cloud, your game library and progress carry over to the Ally devices. Support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Remote Play also lets players access their full Xbox console library anytime, anywhere.