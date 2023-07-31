Voot website now redirects to JioCinema, merger announcement imminent

Voot, which launched back in 2014 was the home to many famous shows of India, such as Bigg Boss, Asur, etc., and now, it seems like its days are over. Past reports have suggested that Voot and JioCinema will be merged under the latter’s name and the latest development suggests that the merger is nearing completion.

The latest development, where the Voot website redirects to JioCinema, suggests that Voot is completely gone. The Voot Lite app now also opens JioCinema, indicating the same. Initially rumoured to be finalised after IPL 2023, the merger has not yet been officially confirmed, but that could change soon.

For those unaware, VOOT Select subscribers are also being offered up to 6 months of free JioCinema subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year. Even when you open the Voot app on a Smart TV, it shows that the content has now been shifted to JioCinema, further corroborating the merger.

JioCinema is upping its streaming game through partnerships with major players, such as Warner Bros. Furthermore, a deal with NBCUniversal gave JioCinema access to shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Not only that, but Jio also acquired the rights to stream IPL for the next five years, which makes it the one-stop shop for IPL lovers and those who want to watch Hollywood content as well. This will also align JioCinema with its competitors, such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video.